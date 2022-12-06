FaZe Banks explains why he would never get back with Alissa Violet

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

FaZe Banks opened up on his past relationship with model Alissa Violet, explaining that no one could “pay him enough” to get back with his internet-famous ex-girlfriend.

YouTube star and FaZe co-owner Ricky Banks’ romance with model and influencer Alissa Violet used to be the talk of the town.

The two internet stars used to be the social media “it” couple — but their relationship became fraught with drama that ultimately caused it to go down in flames.

Violet notably took up with Banks after her breakup with YouTuber Jake Paul in 2017. After being together for two years, things started to get hairy, with the model claiming her boyfriend had cheated on her with multiple women before breaking things off officially.

Despite their tense breakup, the two appear to be on good terms now, with the ex-couple even appearing in a few photos together in 2022 that sparked rumors among fans that they’d secretly gotten back together.

FaZe Banks says he “doesn’t miss” his relationship with Alissa Violet

Unfortunately for shippers, it looks like this isn’t the case. Banks spoke on his past relationship with Violet during a December 6 episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, saying that he has no interest in getting back together with his ex.

“The end of it was awful, it was brutal,” Banks said of their relationship. “It was like we wanted to try to make it work by all means necessary, even if it meant sacrificing our own sanity and happiness.”

When asked if he missed his relationship with Violet, Banks had an immediate answer.

“I do not miss our relationship,” he admitted. “No. No. You couldn’t f*cking pay me enough money in the world to do it again. But I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t undo it.”

(Topic begins at 46:32)

Despite his feelings about their past, Banks made sure to admit that he and Violet are still very close friends and harbor no resentment for each other. “She’s my family,” Banks said. “She always will be. I wish her nothing but the best.”