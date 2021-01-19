Logo
FaZe Banks confirms long-awaited YouTube return happening “soon”

Published: 19/Jan/2021 3:03 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 3:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FaZe Banks return to YouTube
Instagram: FaZe Banks

FaZe Banks

FaZe Banks responded to a fan on Twitter and confirmed that his long-awaited YouTube return will happen “soon.”

Richard “Banks” Bengston is best known as one of the founders and owners of FaZe Clan. However, he also had an enormous following on YouTube. Fans loved tuning in to watch his video blogs and entertainment videos.

Sadly, he hasn’t been active on his channel for quite some time. He posted his last batch of videos back in May 2019 and has remained inactive ever since. In August 2020, he even admitted that he might never return to YouTube again.

Now, in a turn of events, it seems like he’s had a change of heart.

He will be returning to YouTube after all. And the best part is, it’ll be happening “soon”. The confirmation occurred in response to a fan who wrote about how much he missed his content.

YouTube: FaZe Banks
In August 2020, FaZe Banks admitted he might never return to YouTube again.

A Twitter user named Bloodshot wrote, “I should be watching a Banks video blog [right now], but oh well.” Little did he know, it caught Banks’ attention, and he responded accordingly.

“Soon,” said Banks, keeping it short, sharp, and sweet.

It’s only one word, and it’s far from a formal announcement. But it’s still confirmation from the man himself that his long-awaited YouTube return isn’t too far away, which is exciting.

Another fan left a comment, trying to find out more information. “When’s your next upload, my guy?” he said. Unfortunately, he had no luck. Banks dipped out of the conversation after his initial comment and never came back.

Only time will tell when he makes his return. For all we know, it might not be for several months. The key takeaway, though, is that it will happen at some point “soon,” and his fans are very much looking forward to it.

Charli D’Amelio slams “hurtful” rumors that her parents force her to post online

Published: 18/Jan/2021 22:29

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

As the current queen of TikTok, Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to being swept up in internet drama — but a recent rumor involving her family has caused the star to lash out in a series of social media posts.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator. Boasting over 106 million fans on the viral video app, Charli saw a huge surge in growth throughout 2020, acquiring her own makeup line and even scoring a partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, among other accomplishments.

With great internet fame comes great… drama, apparently, as the youngest D’Amelio sibling also found herself in a slew of “scandals” last year — and the turmoil isn’t over yet, as the New Year seems to be kicking off with a disturbing rumor regarding Charli’s parents.

The rumor itself, circulating online via comments on Instagram tea pages and TikTok fan accounts, alleges that Charli is unhappy being an influencer and is “forced” to post TikToks by her parents to keep up with their elevated lifestyle.

Charli D'Amelio hits back at rumors
Twitter: @dameliofamily / Hulu
The D’Amelio family have been a source of near-constant rumors and speculation among fans ever since Charli and Dixie’s rise to fame.

However, Charli has vehemently denied these claims, as told in a series of biting comments via TikTok on January 18, 2021.

“I am so fortunate to have such amazing parents, and when people spread fake, hurtful and false rumors about my family, I have to put my foot down,” she began.

“I have an amazing dad and family who have never hurt or taken advantage of me, ever. Please stop spreading these lies. If I am not in the mood to post, I don’t. No one is forcing me. My parents care about my mental health more than anything.”

It seems that Charli’s reply has been met with mixed reviews among critics, who claim that the star is avoiding responsibility for a recent Bahamas vacation — but this is far from the first time the D’Amelio’s have had to address similar rumors that spiraled out of control.

Last year, Dixie released a comparable response after fans claimed that her parents treated her poorly and “worse” than her younger sister, with YouTube drama channels pointing out moments in family videos where the eldest D’Amelio sibling was being teased.

Dixie D'Amelio tiktok comments
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Dixie was very blunt with those making accusations of her parents’ alleged favoritism.

Luckily, both stars shut down the rumors quickly and brutally — although there’s no telling what other theories fans are bound to come up with in the future.