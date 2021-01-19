FaZe Banks confirms long-awaited YouTube return happening “soon”

FaZe Banks responded to a fan on Twitter and confirmed that his long-awaited YouTube return will happen “soon.”

Richard “Banks” Bengston is best known as one of the founders and owners of FaZe Clan. However, he also had an enormous following on YouTube. Fans loved tuning in to watch his video blogs and entertainment videos.

Sadly, he hasn’t been active on his channel for quite some time. He posted his last batch of videos back in May 2019 and has remained inactive ever since. In August 2020, he even admitted that he might never return to YouTube again.

Now, in a turn of events, it seems like he’s had a change of heart.

He will be returning to YouTube after all. And the best part is, it’ll be happening “soon”. The confirmation occurred in response to a fan who wrote about how much he missed his content.

A Twitter user named Bloodshot wrote, “I should be watching a Banks video blog [right now], but oh well.” Little did he know, it caught Banks’ attention, and he responded accordingly.

“Soon,” said Banks, keeping it short, sharp, and sweet.

It’s only one word, and it’s far from a formal announcement. But it’s still confirmation from the man himself that his long-awaited YouTube return isn’t too far away, which is exciting.

Another fan left a comment, trying to find out more information. “When’s your next upload, my guy?” he said. Unfortunately, he had no luck. Banks dipped out of the conversation after his initial comment and never came back.

Only time will tell when he makes his return. For all we know, it might not be for several months. The key takeaway, though, is that it will happen at some point “soon,” and his fans are very much looking forward to it.