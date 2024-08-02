FaZe Banks admits he spent $2m a year on ketamine & whippets

FaZe Clan CEO Richard ‘Banks’ Bengston has admitted that he spent $2 million in a single year on a combination of drugs like ketamine, 2C-B and whippets.

Banks has always been open about his drug use, and even documented much of it (within reason) in his rise on YouTube, particularly during the Clout House years when he lived with RiceGum, Alissa Violet, and the NELK Boys, among others.

Since then, he’s gone sober, and regularly celebrates his sobriety — but has opened up on some of his past proclivities on several occasions.

Article continues after ad

In an episode of the Wild Ride podcast posted on August 1, Banks told host and former Jackass star Steve-O all about his past, not flinching at all when acknowledging how much money he spent on his habits.

“The whippets, man, I felt like OG Steve-O for a minute” he said. “We were f**king sickos. We were sickos. We were getting the tanks dropped off from a guy in his escalade, he was getting NOS (Nitrous Oxide) for like $1500 a night.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He then made the admission: “I spent $2m over the course of a year on rooms at Beverly Hills Hotel, 2C-B, Ketamine, and whippets.”

Topic starts at 14:00

Since then, Banks says he has been drug and alcohol-free for almost 600 days, as well as taking back the reins of FaZe Clan from its former corporate ownership, “rebooting” the organization with just a handful of creators to drive the brand forward.

The former Call of Duty sniper has made headlines for other reasons in 2024, too, including one of the biggest 1v1 matches in COD YouTube history, when he thrashed 100 Thieves CEO and ex-pro OpTic COD player Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag in a sniper match on Rust.