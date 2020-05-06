FaZe Adapt slams Twitch for his "unfair" ban after Alinity controversy

Popular content creator FaZe Adapt has called out Twitch for issuing him with an “unfair” ban, comparing it to Alinity’s recent suspension from the platform during his May 4 upload.

Following his Twitch suspension for inappropriate content on May 1, Adapt has released a new YouTube video highlighting his confusion with how the Amazon-owned streaming platform issues their punishments.

The FaZe member initially voiced his frustration after learning of the suspension, claiming that he was unaware of any infraction and that his ban was “not fair.”

Adapt explained that after he had watched back through all of his Vods, after being banned from the broadcasting platform, he was still left unsure as to what had caused the suspension.

“The thing about this ban is, people get banned on Twitch all the time, for example, Alinity she got banned finally, but with me, I’m not entirely sure what I did wrong,” he admitted.

“I got a three-day ban for reasons unknown as of right now, they didn’t state that in the email,” he added, before comparing his suspension to Alinity's controversial one-day-ban from the site.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9K-YzKa-Ak

“She didn't get banned when she fed her cat alcohol or when she chucked her cat over her shoulder," he explained, highlighting her recent infraction, "It’s just ridiculous man, Twitch this is not fair. I’m not going to sit here and take it, I’m going to speak up, I can voice my opinion."

He later revealed that while he does enjoy streaming on the platform, he wants Twitch to provide more clarity for himself and others who receive suspensions in the future.

"I don’t know how I feel about it, I don’t know if it's fair," he continued, "I like streaming on Twitch and want to continue streaming on Twitch I’d just appreciate it the next time if you ban me, you tell me what I did wrong so I can move forward and not make that mistake again.”

This is not the only time that a streamer has been left stunned after receiving a ban, as PayMoneyWubby had also called for more information to be provided in the suspension notice after he was falsely banned.