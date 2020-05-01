FaZe Adapt “confused” after Twitch bans him for inappropriate content

FaZe Adapt has been banned from Twitch but the popular content creator is all too confused over what may have actually led to the punishment.

Amid a period of inconsistent consequences across the Amazon-owned streaming platform, Alexander ‘FaZe Adapt’ Hamilton has found himself barred from going live.

The FaZe Clan member couldn’t quite tell you what led to the punishment, however, as he took to Twitter to vent his frustrations on April 30.

“This is pretty cringe,” the 22-year-old content creator said on Twitter as he revealed a temporary punishment from Twitch. Adapt received a three-day suspension after broadcasting “suggestive content or activities.”

With over 130,000 followers on his channel, Adapt had recently been building out his presence on Twitch. Throughout the month of April alone, he gained over 40,000 new members.

Expanding on the situation, it seems as though both Adapt and his viewers are all but stumped as to what actually caused the ban. No warning was issued, and the official email failed to address how Adapt broke the rules.

This is pretty cringe pic.twitter.com/CsrP6c5Wix — FaZe Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) May 1, 2020

Claiming that he avoided anything too risky on stream, Adapt argued that he “never showed anything like that unless [he’s] just completely clueless.”

Countless fans chimed in also questioning just what could have resulted in the punishment from Twitch.

Closing in on six million subscribers on YouTube, perhaps the vague ban could force Adapt to jump ship with his livestreaming efforts.

im confused af... i definitely never showed anything sexual like that unless im just completely clueless and have no idea what im saying — FaZe Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) May 1, 2020

In such a tumultuous time for the platform, with a seemingly inconsistent approach to handing out bans and suspensions, this latest action has just led to more confusion.

At the time of writing, no clips have surfaced that showcase Adapt breaking the Twitch terms of service. If anything comes to light, it’ll be included here shortly.