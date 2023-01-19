Father of “Charlie Bit My Finger” brothers responds after imposter goes viral

The father of the iconic “Charlie Bit My Finger’ brothers has responded after a TikTok video went viral showing a man on a multi-million dollar Yacht claiming he was the YouTuber.

When YouTube was first taking off in 2007, Howard Davies-Carr uploaded a video of his sons Harry and Charlie so the boys’ godfather could see it as they lived in two separate countries.

That video quickly became known as the iconic “Charlie Bit My Finger” video, receiving over 897 million views before being sold as an NFT in 2021.

A video recently went viral on TikTok showing a 17-year-old man on a multi-million dollar yacht claiming to be one of the internet icons, but according to their father, the man in the video isn’t actually one of his boys.

Article continues after ad

“Charlie Bit MY finger” father responds after impostor goes viral

In the days since it was uploaded, the video showing the man claiming to be one of the iconic boys has been viewed nearly 8.5 million times.

However, in a statement to Insider, Charlie’s father Howard responded to the viral video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He said: “This video has nothing to do with Harry or Charlie. There has been any number of instances of people pretending to be Harry or Charlie over the years.”

Howard also told Insider that he found the video to be of no real harm, but “just a little sad really.”

Neither Charlie nor Harry, the boys from the original video, have maintained an internet presence as they’ve gotten older leading fans to wonder what they’re up to now.

Article continues after ad

The only thing we do know is that they’re not chillin’ on a multi-million dollar yacht.