Fastest-growing Twitch streamers in 2022: Kai Cenat, ElSpreen, Casimiro, more

There were some huge breakout stars on Twitch in 2022, and while the likes of xQc, Hasan, and Asmongold dominated, a number of streamers carved their way into the Twitch elite.

While the most watched Twitch streamers of 2022 featured names that we’ve become very familiar with in recent years, the fastest-growing list included streamers both old and new.

With millions of followers gained and a lot of representation from Spanish-speaking streamers as well as English, here’s the full top 10 list, with stats from SullyGnome.

Rank Streamer Total Followers Followers gained (2022) 1 ElSpreen 6,125,598 3,827,353 2 juansguarnizo 9,564,012 3,383,179 3 Ibai 12,192,451 3,350,413 4 Auronplay 14,312,752 3,265,720 5 ElMariana 6,213,019 3,175,079 6 Kai Cenat 3,524,645 2,664,292 7 Rubius 13,307,198 2,573,723 8 AriGamePlays 5,354,137 2,498,639 9 Casimito 3,426,105 2,114,934 10 rivers_gg 2,339,794 1,972,551

Argentine streamer ElSpreen tops the list overall, followed by Colombian star juansguarnizo.

More Spanish-speaking streamers follow, with Ibai and Auronplay, but one name that stands out, having exploded in 2022, is Kai Cenat.

He became the most-subscribed streamer on the platform in October, overtaking xQc as he surpassed the 100k subscriber mark.

Journalist and content creator Casimiro rounds out the top 10, having gained over 2 million followers in 2022, the sole Brazilian streamer on the list.

Streamers who just missed out on making the top 10 include Quackity’s second channel, xQc, Adin Ross, and TheGrefg.