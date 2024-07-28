Fanum’s Lamborghini taken after being held at gunpoint by police

Fanum was livestreaming from the Dominican Day parade in New York City when he was pulled over by police who held him at gunpoint. Though the Twitch streamer wasn’t arrested, his driver was. Police also drove off with his Lamborghini Urus.

For the entire time he was riding through the Dominican Day parade, Fanum’s car was surrounded by fans. He also livestreamed the entire thing, but the VoD has since been deleted.

When trying to leave the parade after streaming from it for over an hour, Fanum was stopped by the police who approached him, guns drawn.

Article continues after ad

Though he stayed calm during their approach, he expressed his confusion as to why they were approaching his vehicle with weapons in hand.

“He’s got his gun out, why does he have his gun out?!” he questioned.

A short time after, Fanum’s stream abruptly ended. However, the story continued on both his and Ray’s Snapchat.

Article continues after ad

Fanum’s driver, Walton, was arrested by police before the authorities drove off the streamer’s Lamborghini Urus, leaving him to walk his way out of the parade. Video from both him and Ray show that the NYPD even had helicopters surveying the scene.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time someone from the AMP crew has gotten in trouble with the police, as Kai Cenat’s NYC stream in 2023 made headlines for shutting down entire blocks in New York City.

Kai didn’t have to stand trial for it. He was fined $55,000 and apologized for the incident, but no legal action beyond that was pursued by the NYPD.

The AMP crew has been, however, kicked out of their penthouse in New York City. Fanum and friends will have to find another place to live if they want to keep streaming from New York. We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge.

Article continues after ad