Fans think Jake Paul is dissing Logan for supporting KSI amid boxing rivalry

Fans are convinced that Jake Paul threw some shade toward big bro Logan for continuing to support his longtime rival, KSI, following his boxing loss to Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul experienced the first loss in his boxing career against British rival Tommy Fury on February 26, falling short by split-decision from the judges.

This opens him up for his long-awaited bout against KSI, with whom he’s been vying for a boxing match for years — but things are a little complicated because KSI is besties with Jake’s big brother, Logan Paul.

In fact, the two are even business partners, having started the PRIME Hydration drink brand together early last year following their own infamous boxing rivalry that lasted two years.

Jake Paul’s latest tweet sparks rumors of feud with Logan Paul

Although Logan has firmly said that he’ll be in Jake’s corner if his fight with KSI ever comes to pass, it looks like ‘The Problem Child’ isn’t too happy with his big bro’s friendship with the British rapper… At least, that’s what some fans think.

On March 2, Jake published a tweet that has many fans worried he could be throwing shade at Logan for his relationship with KSI.

“Get rid of anyone that plays both sides, no matter how much they mean to you,” Jake wrote. “Loyalty to everyone is loyalty to no one.”

Of course, it’s not been made clear if that’s actually what Jake is talking about. He and Logan recently appeared on an episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, where Logan openly supported his little bro amid his first boxing loss.

He also took the opportunity to trash talk Tommy Fury and his team during their bout on February 26, earning him some backlash from UFC star Nate Diaz in the process.

For now, neither Jake nor Logan have referenced any sort of enmity between them, so his latest tweet could be about anything or anyone — but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if there isn’t a family feud brewing.