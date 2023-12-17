Fans suspect Behzinga and Faith of fabricating drama ahead of Sidemen Christmas song

Fans of the Sidemen have suspected members of the YouTube group of fabricating drama after a clip of Faith saying she wanted “speculation” around the new music video.

Faith Kelly, the long-term girlfriend of Sidemen member Behzinga, posted a tearful TikTok in which she explained that Behzinga, whose real name is Ethan, had blocked her on social media.

In the TikTok, Faith said: “He’s blocked me on Instagram because I found him and Lauren Alexis together. It’s just a whole thing right now, I’m not sure what’s going on.”

Lauren Alexis is a successful OnlyFans model, so it makes sense that Faith would be upset if she found her boyfriend with her.

The Sidemen launch new Christmas song amid drama

However, fans thought something was amiss after clips of Faith discussing the launch of the new Sidemen Christmas song surfaced, in which she said that she wanted some drama surrounding the music video for its release.

In another clip, Faith is heard saying: “I want drama, I want online speculation, I want people talking” about the new song, and to make things more confusing, Behzinga, Lauren and Faith are all collaborating in the music video together, which is planned to launch later today.

This isn’t the first time the Sidemen have released a Christmas song. Last year, the YouTube group put out Christmas Drillings, which has since amassed over 13 million views.

For more news and updates on the Sidemen, check out the results from KSI’s boxing match against IShowSpeed.