Fans slam Chipotle over launch of Keith Lee Fajita Quesadilla

Fans of Chipotle on TikTok are slamming the popular restaurant over the launch of Keith Lee and Alexis Frost’s custom Fajita Quesadillas.

Keith Lee has rocketed to the top of TikTok with his popular food reviews, amassing over eight million followers in the span of two months.

One of those food reviews was inspired by fellow creator Alexis Frost, who had just tried out a Chipotle Quesadilla with fajita veggies added.

Chipotle launched both creator’s custom Fajita Quesadillas on March 2, 2023, and fans of the popular restaurant aren’t exactly happy about it.

Fans slam Chipotle over Keith Lee Fajita Quesadilla launch

Shortly after it went live in the Chipotle app, TikToker Josh Hicks (who goes by the name sameliterally on the app) uploaded a video showing Keith Lee’s ‘Keithadilla’ meal.

“Well hello, it’s finally live,” Josh said.

In the hours since it was uploaded, his video has been seen nearly half a million times and continues to rise.

Soon after it was posted, fans began sharing their thoughts in the comments, slamming Chipotle over the release.

One user replied: “After the employees at my chipotle near cursed me out for tryna order this?”

“Did they wait this whole time so they could double the price? That is ridiculous when they had all the ingredients to start with,” another user said.

A third commented: “The hype is gone, many of us learned to make them and the dressing.”

But that’s not all, many others used their comment to share their thoughts about the $13 price tag and the number of calories in the Keithadilla being way too high.

Either way, it’s the first time a major restaurant has turned a viral TikTok hack into an official menu item and we can’t wait to see if more companies follow suit.