Fans shocked after Chinese YouTuber Li Ziqi returns from legal battle with new look

Chinese YouTuber Li Ziqi shocked fans across the world after returning to social media debuting an entirely new look, causing some to speculate if she got plastic surgery.

Li Ziqi is a prominent Chinese influencer who has gained worldwide acclaim for her relaxing videos showcasing her idyllic life in the countryside.

Many of Li’s videos show the YouTuber going about her daily chores in rural Sichuan, harvesting plants and interacting with animals before creating delectable-looking food or other products from whatever she reaped that day.

Li’s videos rose to prominence during the global issue in 2020, with many viewers envying her charmed life in the country — but now, she’s sparking controversy after returning to her channel in the wake of a two-year hiatus.

YouTuber Li Ziqi sparks speculation after drastic transformation

In 2021, Li’s content came to a sudden halt when the influencer got into a legal dispute with her agent. The two sued and counter-sued each other a number of times, and Li hasn’t properly uploaded to her channel in two years.

However, the influencer made a return to social media on September 15 in a video that’s taking the net by storm. In the video, Li wears a white t-shirt and boasts a shockingly different look than she used to.

South China Morning Post Chinese YouTuber Li Ziqi is sparking speculation from fans after debuting a totally new look following a two-year hiatus.

In fact, some netizens are convinced that she got surgery as a result of her online stardom, with some users pointing out that her eyes look far bigger than they used to.

“Her eyes and chin are different from before, and it appears her face has been injected with hyaluronic acid. She eventually became an internet celebrity,” one user said, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

“Why does she have to change? She looked beautiful, too.”

In the video, Li opened up about her plans for more content. “In the future, I will insist on producing more quality content on my ways to tell Chinese farming culture and rural stories,” she said.

Thus far, she has yet to upload on her channel, leaving users wondering when they’ll see her grand return.