Fans pay tribute to late TikTok farming star Caitlyn Loane

19-year-old TikTok star Caitlyn Loane, best known for her videos promoting women in agriculture, has passed away, and fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to the inspiring late content creator.

While TikTok is often touted as the “dance video” platform, Caitlyn Loane’s content differed quite a lot from the site’s usual slew of lip syncing trends.

The late star’s TikTok page is full of videos showing herself working on her family’s farm in Tasmania, where she handled animals, worked the land, and even got shoulder-deep in mud.

In Loane’s videos, she explained that farming has been in her family for “generations,” and detailed how she got a job working at a cattle station in Australia’s Northern Territory before sharing her passion with TikTok.

Loane’s content was all about inspiring women to join agriculture, and she shared quite a few tips on how they could get started in a field that, from her TikTok videos, seems nothing short of idyllic and satisfying.

Loane garnered over 68,000 followers on the site due to her content, which was some of the most popular in TikTok’s #womeninag community.

In a statement given to The Mercury, Loane’s father described his daughter as a ” lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family.”

While the family did not elaborate on the cause of Loane’s passing, her father did say that “every day should be ‘R U OK? Day,” referencing a holiday focused on mental health awareness in Australia.

Commenters have come out in droves to celebrate Loane’s life — but some scammers are trying to take advantage of the devastating situation. Shortly after Loane’s pasing, fraudsters set up a false Go Fund Me in Loane’s name, which was labeled by her family as “beyond despicable.”

While the fundraiser has been revealed as a scam, friends and longtime viewers of the late TikTok farming star continue to post their blessings to her family and share their memories of one of the platform’s most unique creators.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).