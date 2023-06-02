Fans pay respects after Twitch streamer Puppers dies aged 32

Fans are paying their respects on social media after Twitch streamer Puppers died at the age of 32.

Popular Dead By Daylight Twitch streamer and ALS fighter Puppers died on June 2, 2023, at the age of 32.

The popular disabled gamer had worked towards raising money for those diagnosed with ALS, and was quite a popular name throughout the community.

Shortly after a tweet from DBD event group Light in the Fog, fans and supporters began paying their respects across social media.

Twitch streamer Puppers dead at 32

At the time of writing, the initial tweet has been viewed nearly two million times with thousands of likes, retweets, comments, and likes.

Ablegamers founder Steven Spohn was quick to share his love for Puppers in a quote retweet.

“I’m sad the world lost a good disabled gamer today. A gamer with ALS, Puppers was a force in the DbD community. His LITF event raised over 270k to fight ALS. A true gaming champion by all metrics. My heart goes out to his friends, family, and community on this very difficult day.”

The Twitter page for Dead By Daylight, Puppers’ main game, also paid respects to the fallen streamer.

“Thank you for finding a home in The Fog. Your joy and love made it a better place, and it was an honor to be comfy with you. Puppers was, and always will be, one of the brightest lights in The Fog. Everyone that light touched is forever changed by having known him,” they said.

Thousands of others replied to the original tweet as well.

“Rest well. We’ll always keep you in our hearts,” one fan replied.

Another said: “May this beacon of light shine forever in our hearts. Rest easy Puppers.”

Due to the sudden decline in Puppers’ health, the community has created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of funeral expenses.

His death comes just two months after the passing of TikToker Harrison Gilks who had been fighting a form of pediatric cancer.