Fans pay respects after FaZe Banks reveals his mother’s death

Faze CEO Ricky Banks has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow creators after revealing the death of his mother on February 10, 2025.

The FaZe co-founder shared the news in an emotional post on his Instagram stories, saying his “heart was shattered” by the situation.

“To the woman that raised me, thank you for being in my life, being my mom,” he wrote. “The only reason I had anything resembling a normal life is because I had you. I love you.”

Article continues after ad

Banks went on to recount the last two years of his life, saying he’d become addicted to drugs around the same time his father died.

“I was a mess. was lonely, drug addicted, lost, sad,” he explained. “This could’ve easily killed me. I did everything in my power to be a better human after that.”

Instagram: @banks FaZe Banks is the CEO and co-founder of FaZe Clan.

FaZe Banks opens up in emotional message after mother’s death

After getting sober and making healthier choices, Banks says that he went on to try and make his mother’s life the “dream life” he’d wanted for both of his parents.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m struggling to understand what the f**ck God’s point in this is,” he continued. “Why this is happening and how the f**k I’m supposed to keep it together right now. Feeling obliterated.”

Banks’ emotional message sparked sympathy from netizens, who left comments of support beneath his post on Twitter/X.

“Sorry for your loss, bro,” OpTic’s MBoze wrote.

“Rest in Peace,” another wrote. “Prayers for you and your family. Can’t even imagine the pain.”

Article continues after ad

“Losing a mother is one of the worst things that can happen to someone… Stay strong Banks,” yet another said.

Banks was famously the mastermind behind FaZe Clan’s aggressive rebranding after buying back the esports and entertainment organization in 2024.

Filling the ranks with up-and-coming streamers, FaZe Clan has returned as one of the most prominent streaming groups in the industry and has won several awards and accolades in the year since then.