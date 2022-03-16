Fans panic as Britney Spears’ Instagram account vanishes unexpectedly

Britney Spears’ fans are panicking after the “Princess of Pop’s” Instagram account got deactivated, sparking a vast amount of rumors across social media.

American singer Britney Spears, commonly known as the Princess of Pop, has recently deactivated her Instagram account at 39.9 million followers.

In recent months, Spears has used her Instagram page to tell stories about her conservatorship and showcase some upcoming projects, leaving fans confused about the sudden disappearance.

On Wednesday, March 16, Spears’ fans flocked to Twitter to voice their concern over the star’s Instagram account vanishing, with most coming to the conclusion that it had been deactivated.

Advertisement

“She did say yesterday that she misses living her life in secret,” one fan said on Twitter.

Read More: TikToker uses Instagram to expose stalker three years after breaking up

“She’s taking a break. You should try it!” another fan commented.

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/1vcYbUq7GN — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) March 16, 2022

According to TMZ, Spears’ account was not taken down by Instagram, but rather by herself, confusing many of her followers.

#UPDATE: We’ve learned IG did not remove Britney’s page … so it appears she did it herself. — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2022

However, the popstar’s Twitter account – which boasts over 55 million followers – is still active, with her last post being on Tuesday, March 16.

Just a few weeks ago, Spears posted about returning to Las Vegas, but as a tourist instead of a performer, telling her fans that she loved being “treated as an equal.”

Advertisement

In early March 2022, Spears silently confirmed her marriage with Iranian model Sam Asghari, after referring to him as her “husband” in an Instagram post.