Fans of Below Deck Med praise Jessika for “refreshing” avoidance of drama

Below Deck Med’s Jessika has garnered appreciation from audiences for her drama-free approach.

Fans of Below Deck Med are used to the endless drama that transpires on each yacht. Yet what most audiences are not used to are crew members who actively avoid getting caught in the drama at all costs.

In the case of Below Deck Med Season 8, fourth stew Jessika has become a breath of fresh air for fans due to her conflict-avoidant persona. The newcomer on the yacht has turned into a bit of a fan-favorite amongst viewers who are “refreshed” by a TV personality that avoids drama.

Below Deck Med fans love Jessika’s drama-free archetype

On Below Deck Med Season 8, fans were introduced to Jessika from Hawaii. For perhaps the first time in Below Deck history, a crew member announced straight off the bat that she would not be participating in any of the drama.

There is notably a ton of cattiness between the crew members this season of Below Deck Med, so it might take a lot of work for Jessika to avoid conflict. Yet at the same time, fans can’t help but appreciate her attempts.

“Jessika is so refreshing,” one fan wrote on the official Below Deck Instagram page. “She doesn’t want to compete for a job, doesn’t want drama, and communicates boundaries. Normally I would say not great for TV but maybe we need someone like her to offset all the other drama.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Love that Jessika is setting a personal boundary not to get involved in the drama. Get it girl”

Yet, alternatively, there were other viewers who weren’t impressed with Jessika’s conflict avoidant persona. While many fans praised Jessika’s drama-free outlook, others felt it was silly for her to join a reality show if she didn’t want to face conflict.

“Frankly, I don’t understand these people,” another fan added on the Below Deck Subreddit. “They signed up to be on a reality show where drama (some of it manufactured) is the whole point. Why be on a reality show if you want to avoid drama?”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to follow Jessika’s journey.