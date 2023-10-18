Fans of Below Deck Med are now siding with Tumi amid drama with Natalya

Now that time has passed, fans of Below Deck Med have chosen sides over the Tumi vs Natalya drama, and most are siding with the chief stew.

Tumi and Natalya have been butting heads since the moment the chief stew boarded the yacht. Many fans of Below Deck Med could admit that Tumi had been too authoritative at the beginning with Natalya, suggesting she “came in too hot.”

Yet now that time has passed and the crew is on their third charter, the tension between Tumi and Natalya has yet to die down.

Article continues after ad

Even though Natalya’s fellow crew members have been getting fed up with her constantly bad-mouthing Tumi, she continued to find issues with her leader and even got extremely defensive when Tumi suggested she do a better job with clean up.

Article continues after ad

Following the latest episode of Below Deck Med, fans of the show have started to side with Tumi, suggesting Natalya needs to respect her boss.

Below Deck Med fans think Natalya needs to respect chief stew Tumi amid Season 8 drama

Tumi and Natalya’s initial introduction was far from pleasant, and Natalya doesn’t plan on letting it go anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

It got to the point where Captain Sandy had to step in, telling both the chief stew and the third that she would have to fire them both unless they resolved their beef on Below Deck Med.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Following all that has transpired between the two, fans have come to the conclusion that Natalya is in the wrong for not respecting her leader.

Article continues after ad

Fans took to the Below Deck Subreddit to discuss their thoughts.

“If you’re still defending Nat after episode 3,” one fan wrote, “you’re delusional.”

Article continues after ad

“Nat literally needs to get over it and do her job,” said another commenter. “Listening to her complain over and over again Is exhausting. I’m bored.”

“Natalya is exhausting,” another fan agreed. “She has a real problem with authority. If she doesn’t like something she gets louder and more awful. Her behavior is extremely unprofessional.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med on Bravo to see if Natalya and Tumi can resolve their beef.

Article continues after ad