Fans concerned for influencer Zay Alexander after worrying posts on Instagram

Popular Instagram, TikTok and YouTube personality Zay Alexander, part of the ‘D&Z Family’, has left thousands of fans concerned for his well-being after a series of posts on social media.

Alexander is known for his family-oriented content with his partner, Desiree, focused on the upcoming birth of their child, and their young daughters, Zoey and Jade.

On the D&Z Family Instagram account, Zay posted an image of him in tears, and said it would be his last post.

“I just can’t take it mentally anymore,” it said. “Fight everyday and I can’t shake this, it may not be the best choice but better than the way I am feeling.”

The post goes on to explain his raw emotions, thanking his wife, but ultimately signaling to followers that he is considering suicide.

At the time of writing, no further updates have been posted on either the D&Z Family account, or Zay’s personal Instagram account.

On his personal Instagram story, he posted a blank image with the caption “thinking about ending it all.”

The couple has grown a successful YouTube channel with over 300,000 subscribers, in addition to similar follower counts on Instagram and TikTok.

Following the alarming posts, fans have been posting comments across their accounts praying for a positive update on the situation.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with any updates.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).