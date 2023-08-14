Fans call Nicki Minaj’s NPC impression the worst they’ve ever seen

Nicki Minaj officially tried out TikTok’s NPC trend, but fans weren’t exactly impressed with her take on the viral fad.

TikTok’s viral NPC trend has individuals acting like a “non-player character” from a video game, doing robotic and repetitive acts for money during live streams. This craze has turned everyday people into influencers who make thousands of dollars a day.

Pinkydoll, who gained stardom for her NPC videos in January this year, now makes roughly $7,000 daily for her eccentric live streams.

Not only are influencers keeping the NPC trend alive, but celebrities like Nicki Minaj have also begun making their own renditions of the popular fad.

Twitter: Pop Base Nicki Minaj gets trolled by her fans for doing TikTok’s NPC trend.

Fans call Nicki Minaj’s NPC livestream “cringy”

Though Nicki Minaj is one of rap’s greatest female artists, coming in at number seven on Complex’s 50 Best New York Rappers of All Time list, fans of hers haven’t been the biggest supporters of her latest stream.

Minaj seemingly enjoyed herself while live-streaming as an NPC. She even addressed her rap career, saying she “destroys these ho*es” on the mic. However, fans weren’t too sure of her impersonation, with multiple people saying it was “cringy.”

Another person commented saying it was the worst NPC rendition they have ever seen, saying, “I love Nicki, but this is by far the worst NPC trend I’ve seen.”

Others took to social media to drag the celebrity for needing money, saying, “People donating money to celebrities who have more money than 99% of people on earth will never make sense to me, and this goes out to every celeb who does this knowing it costs money.”

Minaj isn’t the only celebrity who has stepped out of their comfort zone to do their own NPC video. Rapper Lil Pump also recently live-streamed while acting as an NPC. Fans of his weren’t in favor of him doing so, saying that he “fell off so badly” for participating in the trend.

Though fans aren’t too fond of celebrities trying to make more money than they already do while live-streaming, the NPC trend is far from over, as influencers like Pinkydoll and Cherry Crush continue to reach millions of views on TikTok.