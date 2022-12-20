Fans blast Kim Kardashian for outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

Kim Kardashian has been slammed online over a ‘ridiculous’ outfit she wore to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party.

Fans were not happy with Kim’s look at the Hilton family’s star-studded holiday event, which featured a series glamorous and festive outfits.

In photos posted to Instagram, Paris sported a short lacy red dress, while singer Paula Abdul opted for a see-through emerald green gown with glitzy sequin detail.

Model Heidi Klum also got into the festive spirit, as she donned a white dress with a cut-out neckline that featured a gold chain wrapped around her neck.

Kim, however, maybe missed the memo, as she showed up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and black leather pants. She completed the look with a necklace and a diamante choker.

Unsurprisingly, her casual outfit made her stand out among the glammed up crowd, and fans rushed to the Instagram comment section to roast her attire.

Kim Kardashian roasted for Christmas party outfit

While many were loving the party pics, others called out Kim for missing the dress code.

“Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15-year-old teen that was forced to her parents’ party,” one fan joked. “Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?” another one added.

“Kim’s outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party,” a third commented.

“Next time please send an invitation with a dress code for the party to the Kardashians,” someone else suggested.

Others called the outfit “ridiculous,” “horrible,” and thought the reality star looked “out of place.”

Some fans, however, didn’t mind the casual look, with one writing, “I love Kim in that 90’s shirt.” Another agreed, adding, “Kim looks gorgeous in this.”

Fortunately for Kim, her close friend Paris was unbothered by what she wore, as she shared several photos of them together via Instagram Stories.

“#Blondies,” she captioned one snap by a Christmas tree, tagging Kim. In a second picture, Paris wrote, “#BlondesHaveMoreFun.”

Thus far, the SKIMS founder has not responded to the online backlash.