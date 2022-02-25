Fans blast Disney’s $5,000 Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser after “luxury” suite goes viral

Disney have given Star Wars fans their first look inside their long-awaited Galactic Starcruiser hotel in Florida, but the $5,000 suites have raised a few eyebrows.

For long-time Star Wars fans, the prospect of spending two nights in a Galactic Starcruiser plucked right of George Lucas’ sci-fi universe is a dream come true. That’s exactly what Disney promised when it announced the Halcyon, a new hotel as part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World Resort Florida.

Set to open on March 1, 2022, families can expect the ultimate Star Wars experience, as they receive Lightsaber training or greet a grumpy droid in the lobby.

However, after the first look inside the $5,000 accommodation on offer on the Halcyon, fans are shocked at the size of the rooms. They have since been brutally mocked on social media, with one user even accusing Disney of “extortion.”

A video circulating on Twitter gave Star Wars fans a brief tour around the “luxury” suits included in the $5,000 cost of the experience. The aesthetic is exactly like a ship that would be seen shooting past Tatooine, but the lack of space has caused some backlash.

For the huge cost of entry, guests are only provided with a single room containing a double bed and small bunkbeds, and a cramped bathroom. Furious Twitter user VashSky shared the video, slamming Disney for expecting visitors to pay such a high sum.

“The lack of effort is unforgivable. To charge $5000+ for an experience that includes these “luxury” accommodations is not only unacceptable; it’s extortion,” they said in the tweet. “The decision-makers at the company should be ashamed of themselves.”

As you can imagine, many other people replied poking fun at the state of the rooms. “Princess Leia’s prison cell on the Death Star was more spacious,” said Kervisk. “That looks like a dorm room. At a not-very-well-funded university,” said another post.

“I actually don’t think I could fit in that shower,” replied dmirfin. “6’5″ with broad shoulders…I’d be pretty upset if I paid $5k and had to smell bad.”

While we’re sure there is a lot more to see and do on the Galactic Starcruiser to justify a price of $5,000, some guests will likely be disappointed at the tiny suits. But it’s nothing that a quick visit from an Ewok won’t fix.