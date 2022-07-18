Fans are loving Drew Barrymore’s joyful reaction to rain in this TikTok

Dylan Horetski . 1 hour ago

Drew Barrymore has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video outside in the rain, and fans are loving her positivity.

Over the last few years, Drew Barrymore has taken TikTok by storm with a wide variety of content.

She’s blown away fans with various trends, and even slid into the DMs of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Now, Barrymore has gone viral again on the platform after uploading a video of her “healing her inner child” while standing outside in the rain.

Drew Barrymore viral TikTok

On July 17, Barrymore uploaded a video on TikTok where she was standing outside in the rain. She wasn’t worried about ruining her hair, though; instead, she totally embraced the moment, allowing herself to get drenched and laughing out of pure joy.

“Hahaha. Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!” she said in the video.

At the time of writing, the upload has received over two million likes and over nine million views in less than 24 hours.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Fans quickly took to the comments to express how much they love the clip.

TikToker ToTouchAnEmu replied: “I want to experience a simple joy like this.”

While another user commented: “Watching her heal her inner child makes me so happy.”

Many, many others mentioned how they love how “real” she is in her videos: “I absolutely love how real you are. Stay true and beautiful you are amazing.”

Since joining TikTok, Drew Barrymore has amassed over 5.8m followers on the short-form video app — proving that the former Charlie’s Angels star is still relevant with younger fans.