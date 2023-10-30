Family responds to restaurant charging $50 for ‘loud’ kids: “No way this is real”

A group of parents went out to eat with their children when they were charged an extra $50 for how “loud” their kids were.

Though most restaurants and dining services tack on extra fees and gratuity, one family was shocked when they were asked to pay $50 for having “loud” children with them.

The menu of the restaurant also listed additional fees like $3 for sharing a meal with someone and more.

After hearing of the extra charges the family was expected to pay, the internet has reacted to the many “red flags” of the eatery.

Restaurant owner told families they “belonged at Burger King”

Lyndsey Landmann and her husband recently dined at the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Blue Ridge, Georgia, with four couples and 11 children.

Though Landmann thought it was a joke, she told Today, “No way this is real,” as she and her husband were charged $50 for having children that were “too loud.”

Landmann further explained that the owner of the restaurant had come over to her table after the bill was given. They then showed that the menu had the charge in writing so patrons could be prepared to pay it.

Though the owner made a scene, Landmann had actually thought he was approaching her to compliment how “well-behaved” all the children were, as she had even stopped during the meal to express how good all the youngsters were being.

A picture of the menu was also added to Reddit, where it asks for “$$$” for “adults unable to parent.” Also, the menu includes a $3 fee to share meals and a 20% gratuity to split checks.

Those who have heard Landmann’s story took to Reddit to side with her. “From the laundry list of extra charges they have, this just seems like a restaurant that uses any excuse it can to gouge customers more.”

“This is not a restaurant I would return to with all those conditions. For God’s sake, they are in the customer service business.”

Another viewer also commented that the restaurant charged at least 20% gratuity for those who used the birthday menu, asking, “What kind of restaurant charges someone MORE on their birthday?”

Landmann never confirmed if she’d go back to Toccoa Riverside Restaurant. However, she did explain how the owner told them they “belonged at Burger King” in front of a slew of diners who were quietly just as shocked.