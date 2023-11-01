Family goes viral giving kids 2-liter sodas for Halloween as viewers are stunned

A woman has gone viral as her family gives out 2 litre bottles of drinks for Halloween and viewers are pretty stunned by it all.

When it comes to Halloween, you won’t ever be too far away from seeing people trying to one-up each other on social media. That could be in the case of the costume, home decorations, or even the candy they give out.

Some of those choices can land them in hot water – look no further than the guy who caught some backlash for decorating his home like it was burning down – but other times they just leave people stunned.

TikToker Muffarino falls into the latter half of that as her family has kept up their tradition of handing out 2-liter bottles of drinks to trick-or-treaters for Halloween and some viewers don’t know what to make of it.

TikToker’s family gives away 2-liter sodas for Halloween

That’s right, the TikToker’s family stack their house with 2-liter bottles of soda – be it Coca-Cola, Fanta, or Sprite – every year to hand out to anyone who knocks at their home in Auburn Bay, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. They don’t do candy, they do the drinks.

The TikToker has been documenting the tradition for three years now, going viral every time she reveals just how many bottles they’ve got stocked up in the house. This year is no different as she’s gotten over 7.5 million views so far.

“Awesome nothing I loved more as a small child than to go trick or treating and have to lug a heavy 2L around all night,” commented one viewer. “It’s great but all I can think is how heavy those are to carry around all night!” another said. “Amazing but so heavy lol,” added another.

Naturally, many commenters asked just how the whole thing costs Muffarino’s family. “That’s around $4000 probably,” said one, which prompted the TikToker to respond with a winking face emoji.

In previous years, she’s shown how her dad has given the drinks away via a chute off the front of their house. Though, that hasn’t been the case so far this year.