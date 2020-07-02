Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime

Bethesda Game Studios and Amazon are creating a Fallout TV series based off of the developer’s legendary RPG.

The studio is working with producers at Kilter Films Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the minds behind HBO’s critically acclaimed series Westworld, Bethesda announced. Amazon has licensed the rights to the Fallout franchise, paving the way for a full series commitment from the entertainment giant.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time... So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” Joy and Nolan said in a joint statement.

Kilter and Amazon have an overall deal that will see them bring multiple shows to the Prime Video service. The Fallout series is reportedly in the development stages.

The world of Fallout and the miniature stories within the main campaigns of the titles give the producers a rich catalogue of lore and characters that could be integrated into series of their own.

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studio, Albert Cheng said.

While the announcement confirms that a full show is in the works, Executive Producer at Bethesda Todd Howard has been looking to make a show on Fallout for quite some time.

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” Howard said. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right.”

The name of the series is currently being referred to only as ‘Fallout,’ though that can change depending on the development of the show.

Details for the upcoming series are scarce as the studio ended their brief announcement teaser with the test pattern that’s been synonymous with the Fallout series that reads: "Please stand by."