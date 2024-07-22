Fake Corinna Kopf accounts are using AI to convince fans she’s marrying them

Fake Corinna Kopf accounts are using AI to convince fans that she’s marrying them, and she’s called them out in several Instagram Stories posts.

Since the rise of AI in 2023, there has been an increase in deepfake profiles using some of the internet’s biggest names to make their way into the DMs of fans.

Corinna Kopf is among those who have been impersonated and hit out at the situation in a series of Instagram stories.

In one of the first posts, Corinna shared a message from someone saying she deleted her account on Telegram and had “no intention” to pay them back.

She replied: “The amount of messages I get like this on the daily is very concerning… if I don’t message you from this account only, it is not me. I’m not on Telegram nor Whatsapp, nor any email or phone number.

“This account only, please don’t get scammed.”

Instagram: CorinnaKopf

Someone responded to that post, saying that they saw a post on Reddit from someone convinced that he’s engaged to Corinna. “He posted an AI video someone sent to him of you telling him how much you love him,” they said.

Corinna posted the video to her stories, alongside the caption “A Masterpiece.”

“I don’t like how you are leaving me online like that. I already told you that I’m the real Corinna Kopf and I really love you. I told you that I lost my purse with all of my information and you did not talk anything,” the AI video said. “We are going to see each other soon I promise you that.”

This is just the latest time a well-known name was used to ‘scam’ unsuspecting fans. Back in March, an AI video scam of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resulted in someone reportedly losing $12K.