Facebook Gaming suspends THINND after ex-partner alleges he abused her

Facebook Gaming has suspended one of the platform’s biggest partners, Michael ‘THINND’ McMahon, after his ex-partner alleged he abused her while living together.

THINND has over 900,000 followers on Facebook Gaming, racking up hundreds of thousands of viewers every stream. He was also one of the first streamers to be partnered on the platform.

However, his career is now on hold, after allegations that he abused his partner while living together arose on June 21.

Advertisement

His ex-partner, ‘Luxeum’, claimed THINND would lash out at her, before turning on his stream and acting in a completely different manner in an attempt to “save face.”

She detailed a couple of scenarios, including one where he broke down the bathroom door while she was in the shower because he needed to use it.

“He used the force of his body to break in. Before I knew it the shower curtains were being ripped from their hooks. I was in absolute shock, staring at this angry man as he’s screaming about how badly he needs to shower after a haircut.

“I never felt safe in my own living space ever since that day. Each time I looked at the cracked bathroom door, that was all I could ever think about.”

Advertisement

She also claimed that THINND pressured her to have sex with him in an attempt to “solve” the problem.

“After he would lash out at me, he would go ahead and ask me if I was done being upset and proceed to have sex with me, as if it was a solution for what I was going through.

Read more: Syndicate denies sexual abuse allegations as multiple women come forward

“I never said no, I felt pressured each time then he would ask me, ‘are you done being sad,’ Like it was supposed to reverse my depression or something.”

We're sorry to hear that this happened to you. Thank you for bringing this to our attention; we take this very seriously. The partner in question has been suspended while we investigate. — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) June 23, 2020

Advertisement

Facebook has released a statement, saying they don’t condone THINND’s conduct, and that he will be suspended pending an investigation.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention, we take this very seriously. The partner in question has been suspended while we investigate.”

THINND has also come out with a statement of his own, denying the allegations leveled against him. He instead claimed that that she placed "undue financial burden" on him, and was only trying to help her.

Advertisement

"The accuser would take my credit card without my knowledge or permission and spend it on shopping, food delivery, and multiple other personal items to treat themselves," he claimed.

Read more: Destiny streamer SayNoToRage accused of harassment by multiple women

He also said that "there was absolutely no physical abuse" and that he "tried [his] best to help" her receive support for mental health issues.

It comes after dozens of people have come forward over the last week, detailing their own experiences of abuse from prominent figures within the gaming community. Tom ‘Syndicate’ Cassell and CS:GO caster Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer are two of the biggest names to be implicated.

It has also prompted platforms like Twitch to come out and address the allegations. The Facebook Gaming competitor made a statement on June 21, saying they’re "committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone."