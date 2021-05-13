Facebook Gaming ends partnership with Jeff Leach and NitroLukeDX as streamers feud - Dexerto

Facebook streamers Jeff Leach and NitroLukeDX have lost their partnerships on Facebook Gaming, following a spat between the two broadcasters which brought up various clips from streams including sexist language.

Leach, a comedian, streamer, and the voice actor for Ghost in Call of Duty, was accused of sexism in a Twitter thread posted by NitroLukeDX, which included clips from his stream.

Leach responded by arguing the clips were out of context, and that it was an assassination of character by NitroLukeDX. He also said that his lawyers were “already on his case” and that it could be the “end” for NitroLukeDX.

Advertisement

Following the accusations made by NitroLukeDX, Jeff Leach tagged Facebook Gaming in a tweet with a clip of his rival streamer making a joke about a viewer’s mother.

Facebook Gaming ends partnership

On May 12, Facebook confirmed to Dexerto that they have ended their partnership with both streamers.

A Facebook company spokesperson said, “We expect our Facebook Gaming partners to model a high standard of conduct. As of today, we have ended our contract with Jeff Leach and terminated his partner status with Facebook Gaming. We’ve done the same with NitroLukeDX due to his behavior on prior streams.”

Read More: Twitch star Fuslie officially joins 100 Thieves

Now, instead of their profiles showing “Partner”, it displays that both are “members of the Facebook Gaming Level Up program.”

Advertisement

The Level Up program is a sort of ‘entry’ level status on the platform, intended for “emerging streamers.”

Leach was dropped by three key sponsors also; Sneak Energy, Team Kitchen, and AimControllers.

Activision said that they are no longer working with Leach following his comments, primarily made against Twitch streamer Natalie ‘ZombiUnicorn’ Casanova.

Read More: Twitch streamer begs for unban after DMCA twice for same clip

Jeff Leach was banned from Twitch in 2017, allegedly because of his comments about Casanova, which break the community guidelines.

However, during a May 7 stream, he claimed that he was actually only banned because Casanova was dating a member of Twitch staff. Casanova told Dexerto that they have never dated any Twitch staff member.