Extraemilyy wins OTK Schooled after original winner EEvisu admits cheating

Streamer ‘EEvisu’ has apologized to fans after admitting to cheating during Mizkif’s OTK Schooled game show. As a result, he was denounced as the winner and the crown was given to his fellow creator Emily ‘extraemily.’

OTK’s Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?-style show ‘Schooled’ has been a particular favorite among Mizkif’s viewers since the team started the show in April 2021. A number of famous streamers have appeared in the series and faced one another to answer tough general knowledge questions.

However, the show has since been wrought with several cheating scandals. It all proved too much for Mizkif on April 26 after Smash caster EEvisu was crowned the winner of OTK Schooled Season 2 and walked away with $50,000, only to be called out for cheating.

EEvisu has since apologized for the incident saying he “did succumb to a bit of temptation” and sent his best to the “real” winner extraemily.

EEvisu apologizes for cheating

Following on from being crowned the winner of OTK Schooled’s Season 2, EEvisu was later called out for cheating by viewers after he was spotted using his phone to peek at the answer to the final question “who wrote the social contract?”

In a video uploaded to Twitter, EEvisu stated that he had resolved everything with OTK and that he was sorry for the issue. He explained that a friend of his saw that he was struggling so sent him the answer to the question and he “succumbed to temptation.”

“I did get the answer sent to me,” the streamer said. “I apologize. It was one of those things where you’re just like so close to the end you know you’ve done a pretty good job, you just succumb. I succumbed. I admit it. I’m sorry about that.”

Sorry @OTKnetwork Temptation creeped up on me at the end! Gratz to @extraemilyy she's a real Champ! pic.twitter.com/jKgTTH4QIp — NRG EE »★« (@EEvisu) April 26, 2022

EEvisu said the reason he came forward with the apology was that he wanted to have a “clean conscience” about the controversy given how he and extraemily were playing for such a huge amount of money. He also said that he ‘understood’ why there was such a backlash to the drama.

“The truth brings no man a fortune.” – Jean-Jacques Rousseau Your REAL Season 2 Schooled winner is… @extraemilyy!! 🥳🥳🏆 #OTKSchooled WOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/lLi9bWb3k2 — OTK (@OTKnetwork) April 26, 2022

Soon afterward, extraemily was officially named by OTK as the “real” Season 2 Schooled winner. The team also threw some further shade by quoting Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who was the answer to the question that EEvisu was caught cheating on, saying “The truth brings no man a fortune.”

This is likely a scandal that OTK won’t have to go through again, especially with Mizkif proclaiming that he is canceling Schooled for good following the drama. However, with fans begging the streamer to reconsider, there could still be hope for it to return.