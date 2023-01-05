Experts warn against viral TikTok blackhead removal method using raw eggs

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

TikTok’s latest skincare craze involves the use of egg whites — but experts are warning against using yolk to remove your blackheads, as it could lead to some negative results.

TikTok is known for spawning the occasional viral trend from time to time. From dances to recipes and more, the video-sharing platform has kicked off so many iconic fads over the years that it’s honestly hard to keep count.

The latest craze to emerge from TikTok deals with skincare, which boasts a huge following on the app as users across the world give their own tips and tricks to achieving clear, pore-free skin.

However, this recent “hack” promises to clear up blackheads with an unusual ingredient — raw eggs.

A viral video from user Armen Adamjan shows viewers how to make their own ‘blackhead pore strip’ by using egg whites. In the clip, Adamjan brushes egg whites over his nose and places tissue paper over top.

He goes through a few layers of this, allowing them to harden before peeling them off, much like you would with a Biore pore strip.

Unfortunately, this method might be better off back in the carton from whence it came. Health experts are warning against using raw eggs on their faces, as it could give people salmonella — a bacterial infection of the gut that can lead to such unpleasantries as stomachache, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Skincare expert warns against viral TikTok DIY pore strip “hack”

“Egg white does contain the enzyme lysozyme, which could break down bacteria on the skin,” Rachael Robertson, founder of Bedew Skin, said of the matter in a statement to the Mirror.

“However, the whites of the egg are made mostly of water, so the benefits are very limited in comparison to a product designed for purpose. Due to the protein content, it could make your skin feel a bit tighter, but this would only be temporary.”

“The technique itself might work for surface level dirt and oil in sebaceous filaments, which people often confuse for blackheads. For actual blackheads, it just isn’t going to cut it. They need proper extraction.”

“Not to mention that, while the risk of salmonella is low, it’s not impossible,” she added.

This isn’t the first TikTok trend to come under fire from professionals; recently, the viral ‘Lion Diet’ was called into question after experts took issue with potential nutritional deficiencies from the internet-famous ‘elimination diet.’