Experts warn against TikTok’s viral ‘slugging’ beauty trend

TikTok users have been warned against the viral ‘slugging’ beauty hack trend, as experts claim it can cause acne.

The Korean beauty trend has swept TikTok, and has been hailed by users as a glow-giving miracle. The process of ‘slugging’ involves slathering your face with petroleum jelly, like Vaseline, after going through your skincare routine.

The product is meant to act as a barrier over the skin, sealing in moisture, and keeping your skin hydrated. Once applied, it looks like slug residue on your skin.

The hashtag for slugging has over 465.6 million views on TikTok, and many users and celebrities have endorsed it. Content creator edwardzo went viral with over 5.5 views as he shared a ‘slugging’ tutorial, and claimed that it was great for people with “damaged, irritated, or sensitive skin.”

Many experts have also praised ‘slugging’ for its many benefits, especially for those with dry skin.

Jessie Cheung, MD, a board certified dermatologist and founder of Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness, told Healthline: “Skin slugging is simply the application of an occlusive to act as a barrier to seal moisture into the skin.”

“Dermatologists have been recommending for years as the last step in your skin care routine to treat dry skin, as we know that skin slugging helps prevent water loss,” she told the outlet.

Despite the proven benefits, some dermatologists have now warned that the popular beauty hack could cause acne.

Experts warn against ‘slugging’ TikTok trend

Experts at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachussetts, wrote in the journal Clinics in Dermatology: “Slugging entails slathering a petrolatum-based ointment on the skin as a last step in your evening skincare routine and is currently trending on TikTok.”

“Due to its occlusive nature, slugging has the potential to cause acne,” they claimed.

The BIDMC team also warned that slugging may “unintentionally increase potency of topical medications (e.g. steroids) when layered.”

Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, told MailOnline: “I would not recommend slugging for acne-prone skin due to the risk of it occluding pores.”

“There are far superior moisturising agents for acne-prone skin which are less likely to be comedogenic,” she said.