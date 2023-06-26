Expert says OceanGate submarine passengers will “never be found”

A mortician on TikTok has explained why she doesn’t think the Oceangate passengers will ever be found after detailing what happens to a human body when a submarine implodes.

The story of the missing OceanGate submersible took the internet by storm as the US Coast Guard scrambled to find it. Unfortunately, it’s since been confirmed that the submarine was destroyed and likely suffered a “catastrophic implosion” just hours after it departed.

In response to the news, TikTok mortician Lauren has been sent several questions about what might have happened to the passengers.

In her videos, Lauren usually talks about the craziest ways people have died that she’s experienced through her job, as well as things she won’t let her children do because of her job, like going on carnival rides.

But in one of her most recent videos, Lauren talked about what most likely happened to the passengers’ bodies after the OceanGate submarine imploded.

What happened to the OceanGate passengers?

In the TikTok video, which has been viewed over 19.7 million times, Lauren explained: “They will not find any human body parts.

“When a submarine implodes, it crushes inwards like a soda can, due to the intense pressures of the water. When I tell you their deaths were instant, I really mean it. I’m dead serious.

“It happens so fast that their brains don’t even have time to register what’s happening or even sense pain. So no, they will not find any parts of them because they have now become fish food, and will forever lie at the bottom of the ocean, meaning that there will be no recovery.”

What were the OceanGate banging noises?

As officials have been looking for the OceanGate submarine, they reported hearing banging noises coming from the area where the submarine went missing.

A Navy official later said the sounds were picked up by Canadian P-8 aircraft that dropped sonobuoys — devices that use sonar to detect things underwater — as part of the international search effort, Rolling Stone reported.

Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said at the time, “With respect to the noises, specifically, we don’t know what they are, to be frank with you.”

Lauren claims she is convinced “ghosts are down there and that they’re mad we were in their space.”

She went on to say that she often hears “ghosts banging on tables and making loud noises” to get her attention while she is working at the morgue.