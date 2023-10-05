Expect to see these celebrity guests on Hell’s Kitchen Season 22

Each season of Hell’s Kitchen has been full of exciting cameos from talented and noteworthy celebs. Season 22 is no exception to that rule.

There’s a lot to look forward to in Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen. Although Gordon Ramsay is certainly a big enough celebrity on his own, he didn’t hold back from calling in some reinforcements.

Gordon leads the way in Hell’s Kitchen as an authoritative chef who critiques contestants based on their skill set in the kitchen.

The noteworthy celebrities you can expect to see in different episodes simply add to the excitement. These famous folks have the chance to observe how talented each of the contestants from the blue and red teams are throughout the course of the season.

Celebrity guests in Hell’s Kitchen Season 22

Oscar De La Hoya is someone to keep an eye out for on the show. He’s an American promoter and former professional boxer who won 11 world titles in his sport. He competed from 1992 until 2008 and he’s still considered one of the best boxers alive today.

Martina McBride will also appear in Season 22. The singer-songwriter is beloved in the country music world for songs like “Independence Day” and “A Broken Wing.”

Garcelle Beauvais is another celeb you’ll catch this season. The actress and TV personality made a name for herself in roles like NYPD Blue and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Bobby Berk will also be present. You might recognize him as the detail-oriented interior designer and host of Queer Eye.

As far as actresses go, Jennie Garth from Beverly Hills 90210 is on that list. Paula Abdul hosted American Idol in the early 2000s, and she’s another celeb who will be showing her face.

Viewers will catch wind of rapper G-Eazy, EDM DJ Zedd, and model Olivia Culpo. These dazzling individuals are all showing up to bring massive star power to the mix. The only celebrity chef making a cameo this season happens to be Giada De Laurentiis.