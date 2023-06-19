Ex-teacher sues school over claims she ran OnlyFans & slandered governor of Iowa

A former teacher is suing the Waukee school district after allegations she was running an OnlyFans account and slandered Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Yet another teacher has found themselves in hot water thanks to the popularity of OnlyFans, but in this case, she’s claiming that there’s no evidence she ever had an account.

Ex-school teacher Katherine Rinken is claiming that she was fired over a 2021 post on Snapchat criticizing Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision to ban mask mandates, and was later accused of running an OnlyFans account.

According to the Des Moines Register, Rinken alleges she used “vulgar” language on Snapchat when she learned that students and staff would no longer be required to wear masks – and that set off a chain reaction of unfortunate events.

Teacher accused of making OnlyFans content sues school

The same day Rinken made the post, Prairieview Principal Mark Stallman informed her that it had been screenshotted and was creating a “distraction to the learning environment.”

Screenshots shared by the Iowa Standard allegedly show Rinken flipping the bird and calling Governor Kim Reynolds a “f**king c*nt.”

As such, she was suspended for the remainder of the school year, but later that week, more allegations surfaced, claiming that she was also running an OnlyFans account.

Facebook/WaukeePVS A former teacher is suing the school district over OF allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that Associate Superintendent Terry Hurlburt and the district’s human resources director met with the teacher because they had “compelling evidence” she was making OF content. She was also accused of “slandering” the governor.

Rinken ended up resigning, because in order to fight the allegations, she says would have had to endure a ‘witch trial’ where parents could directly address and speak against her. She also resigned believing the district would “write positive letters of recommendation.”

The teacher is seeking unspecified damages and alleges that she was “forced” to resign. The lawsuit has since moved to the US District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, but the school district hasn’t filed a response yet.

