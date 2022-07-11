Ex-McDonald’s worker spills tea on TikTok with company secrets

David Purcell . 47 minutes ago

A former McDonald’s employee has gone viral on TikTok after spilling the tea on some secrets she picked up on while working there.

McDonald’s lovers are always interested in finding out about secret items on the menu, though this time the tea has been spilled on something quite different.

If you have ever wondered why you can’t always order a milkshake or McFlurry at a certain time, your question has now been answered.

If you have ever wondered if the employees check who is picking up an order at the counter, you also will have your questions answered.

McDonald’s TikTok reveals secrets customers may not know

In a now-viral TikTok post, content creator georgiazacki decided to run through a few things that not every customer will know.

Georgia says that she’s only posting this information now because she doesn’t work there anymore. She continues: “If we tell you we can’t do McFlurries or milkshakes, it’s not because we have run out. It’s a lie.”

The TikTok video says that often the staff cannot be bothered as it’s busy, and she also says if the machine hasn’t been cleaned out – that’s also a common reason. On top of that, Georgia claims that the workers don’t even check who is collecting orders at times.

Her video has racked up over 400,000 likes at the time of writing, with over three million views.

If the TikTok doesn’t load below, click here.

In the comments, users started to ask other questions about the day-to-day at McDonald’s.

One asked: “Do you wash your hands after handling money at the till before touching someone else’s food?”

A second said: “A lot of my friends in sixth form worked at Maccies too but all different stores and we all had the exact same experience.”

Another suggested that the things noted in the clip aren’t done at all locations. They said: “I used to work for Maccies and hearing stuff like this literally makes my laugh cos my Maccies was not like yours at all.”

Whether or not all of these points raised in the video will be relevant to your local fast-food restaurant remains unknown, but it’s certainly interesting to hear what goes on behind the scenes.