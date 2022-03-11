Ex FaZe member Kay warns influencers to stay away from crypto after Save the Kids scandal

Former FaZe Clan member Frazier ‘Kay’ Khattri has put out a stark warning to other content creators and influencers, advising them to stay away from crypto or risk facing a similar backlash to him.

In 2021, Kay and brother Jarvis, alongside several other FaZe members and associates, came under fire for their involvement the ‘Save the Kids’ crypto controversy, a new token that was posed as a charitable venture.

The scheme was exposed as a ‘pump and dump’, with many of the influencers involved immediately selling off either all of their tokens, or a large majority of them, in an attempt to make a quick profit.

Since then, Kay and Jarvis both lost their roles in FaZe Clan and have returned to the UK — and Kay has given a warning to influencers who could end up following in his footsteps.

During an interview with Dexerto Originals, Kay spoke at length about the drama surrounding him and the damage it caused, even saying that he’s paid up to $400-500k back to people who lost money on Save the Kids.

Asked about other influencers’ involvement in crypto, Kay said: “I see so many of them. I still see them all online and I’m just thinking, I really wish I could reach out and help these guys and tell them to take a step back for a second.

“Go see your mom, just have her remind you who you are as a person, because just like me, suddenly these influencers get thrown into a crazy life, crazy amounts of money, crazy amounts of responsibility, and you want more obviously … I would advise all influencers to just stay away from crypto, in my opinion. It’s too soon, it’s not fully developed.”

Timestamp 16:56

He went on to add that he “still sees influencers talking about crypto, just in a different way,” adding that he “wishes he could tell them to stop.”

It’s unlikely that we see influencers step away from the crypto space completely, but there will no doubt be many that see what happened with Kay, and how that situation blew up, and think twice before promoting an altcoin or crypto scheme — and that’s exactly what he wants.