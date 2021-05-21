 Eugenia Cooney responds after complete strangers call police about her health - Dexerto
Eugenia Cooney responds after complete strangers call police about her health

Published: 21/May/2021 13:57

by Georgina Smith
Eugenia Cooney in an Instagram picture
Instagram: eugeniacooney

Eugenia Cooney

YouTuber Eugenia Cooney has revealed on Twitter that she needs to speak to police after someone called them and falsely told them she was having a cardiac arrest.

Eugenia has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and largely posts content relating to fashion, cosplay, and occasionally gaming-related content.

In 2019 she took part in a Shane Dawson documentary in which she admitted to having an eating disorder, and documented part of her recovery.

Eugenia Cooney next to Shane Dawson
Shane Dawson, YouTube
Eugenia appeared in Shane Dawson’s hugely viral documentary series on YouTube.

However, the creator has come under heavy criticism again since then for posting YouTube and Instagram videos that show her body.

Her Instagram posts and YouTube videos are regularly flooded with comments from people who implore her to “get help,” but it seems some people have been taking it too far and contacting the police with false reports.

On May 20, she explained via Twitter: “Going over to the police station today to meet with some of the guys there cause I guess someone called them saying I was in cardiac arrest… and since they keep getting weird calls I guess some of them wanna meet. Today should be interesting!”

She followed up shortly after by saying: “So I guess they got busy with other things today and I actually won’t have to go in until next week sometime! Sorry guys just kinda a weird start to my day, but I always feel bad when they have to deal with false calls like that.”

She elaborated in a short video, where she reiterated that this isn’t the first time they’ve received these kinds of “weird crazy calls” on her behalf.

It’s unclear who exactly is making the calls and what their intentions are, but once Eugenia has spoken to the police she may be able to shed more light on the situation.

