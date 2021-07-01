Ethan Klein’s mom slams Trisha Paytas & Gabbie Hanna for constantly being toxic

In Ethan Klein’s new podcast, Families, Ethan’s mother Donna has a hot take on Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna.

Ethan Klein is co-hosting a new show with his parents titled Families, and his mom has kicked it off with some spicy opinions on Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna.

In the show’s second episode, which is appropriately titled “Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna Explained By My Mom”, Donna Klein has done her research on the whole situation and is ready to dish her opinion on the matter.

Donna suggests that Trisha and Gabbie, despite their dislike for each other, are actually quite similar and that they’re “just two peas in a pod.”

When Ethan asks his mom how the two are the same, she says “Drama, lies, fabrications. Just causing problems. Setting people up, basically, to make their lives miserable.”

Topic starts at 7:08

Ethan’s dad, Gary, goes on to explain from off-camera that Gabbie is worse in his view because of her spreading a rumor about Trisha in the past.

Gary added some well-needed context as while they both do profit from creating drama on YouTube, they certainly do it in two different ways.

Frenemies No More

Fans of Ethan and Trisha’s previous podcast, Frenemies, will know that Trisha will not take this opinion easily.

Trisha spent much of that podcast belaboring their dislike for Gabbie, making this opinion by Donna possibly the harshest burn of the year.

Trisha has had multiple public disputes with Gabbie, and the two are obviously not fans of each other.

In fact, the final episode of the Frenemies podcast is titled “Talking about Gabbie Hanna”.

Knowing Trisha, it is possible they make a half-an-hour video in response to this claim.