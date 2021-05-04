Ethan Klein shocked to learn he's being sued by Triller over Jake Paul fight - Dexerto

Ethan Klein was shocked to learn Triller had sued him for allegedly re-broadcasting the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight on his podcast, a claim which he refuted in a deleted Tweet.

The fight between Ben Askren and Jake Paul was a resounding success. Millions of fans tuned in to watch Jake win via knockout in the first round, and naturally, that means the payday for the fighters was huge.

However, Triller, the company behind the event, announced they’re pursuing a $100 million lawsuit against several YouTubers and other websites for illegally re-broadcasting the fight.

They claim there were more than 2 million illegal streams, including one that apparently took place on Ethan Klein’s H3 Podcast website.

Advertisement

“The fines are calculated at $150,000 per instance, so for H3 and other sites who rebroadcast the event to many people, the (potential) damages are large,” said a representative from the company during an exclusive interview with Reuters.

But apparently, it’s news to Ethan, who seemed oblivious to their claims and maintained his innocence.

“Apparently, I’m being sued by Triller? News to me, especially considering I did not rebroadcast it or pirate it,” he said, in a Tweet that has since been removed.

Ethan Klein initially responded saying he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit. He later deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/aPYvHmjtX6 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 4, 2021

It’s a little odd that Ethan decided to remove the tweet. However, he hasn’t commented on it since and probably won’t until he seeks further legal counsel.

Advertisement

Fans think it has something to do with the fact he mentioned watching a pirated stream, although he didn’t actually re-broadcast it.

Read More: Ethan Klein mocks Twitch hot tub streams

We’ll update this article with more information once it’s available.