Ethan Klein immediately roasts Elon Musk after Twitter unban

H3H3’s Ethan Klein has returned to Twitter just weeks after being banned for impersonation and had a few choice words for Elon Musk soon after learning his account was unbanned.

On November 7, just hours after Elon Musk launched his first attempt at adding verification badges to Twitter Blue, Ethan Klein received a ban for impersonating the site’s new CEO, a direct violation of the platform’s rules.

Klein, among others, called out Musk’s plan to roll out badges to everyone on the belief it would make it easier for bad actors to impersonate celebrities and companies — opening users up to scams.

But now, Ethan has returned to Twitter and had a few choice words for Elon Musk during the H3 Podcast’s live show.

Ethan Klein roasts Elon Musk after return to Twitter

At the time Ethan Klein noticed the H3H3Productions Twitter account had been unbanned, he and the crew were doing the podcast in front of a live audience.

Ethan quickly grabbed his phone to record a video of the crowd as he chanted: “F*ck Elon Musk. F*ck you Elon Musk, you suck.”

At the time of writing, the accounts display name is still displaying the likeness of Twitter’s newest owner as well.

Fans were quick to celebrate H3H3’s return to the bird site as well, with hundreds of replies to his video mocking Elon.

“It’s a Christmas Miracle, welcome back,” one user replied.

Another user said: “What a great return.”

“What good timing for your account to come back!’ replied a third fan.

It’s unknown whether or not H3H3 will change its account’s name back to normal, so we’d have to wait to see what happens in the coming days.

If Ethan continues impersonating Elon, however, he may be met with another ban from Twitter.