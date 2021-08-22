Ethan Klein exposes Durte Dom after claims he “reunited” with David Dobrik

Ethan Klein exposed Durte Dom for hiring a Dabid Dobrik lookalike to pretend that he “reunited” with him following their fallout after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

In March 2021, Durte Dom was accused of sexually assaulting an extra during a Vlog Squad shoot with David Dobrik.

And after more allegations surfaced, he apologized but claimed his character was being “unfairly attacked.”

Dobrik was also dealing with his own controversies around the same time, and a rift started to form between him and Dom. However, after taking an extended break, Dobrik returned to YouTube, and it looked like the two had patched things up, or so people thought.

According to Ethan Klein, the recent “reunion” videos Dom has been posting on social media don’t look legitimate. In fact, he claims he hired a lookalike to pretend to be Dobrik, although he wasn’t sure what his motive might be.

“People are saying that he may have hired a lookalike,” said Klein.

“Can you believe how disturbing this is? In the midst of what he’s accused of. I feel like David could probably sue him for this. He went and got an extra that looked like David.

“Like, you can tell they’re acting. That’s next level. There’s so many of them [that all have] the same lookalike he hired. So, his response to being accused of being a predator was to hire a David Dobrik lookalike and make a whole series of David and Dom back.”

Klein concluded that it was hard to know whether Dom was trying to get Dobrik into trouble for revenge or just trying to get views. Either way, he laughed at the fact he managed to get “good mileage” out of the lookalike.

Klein isn’t the only one to think Dom hired a lookalike. Many fans and viewers reached the same conclusion, too.

One video appears to be more legitimate than the others, but people still have doubts about whether or not it’s really Dobrik.