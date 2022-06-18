Ethan Klein brings back Frenemies podcast without Trisha Paytas

H3H3’s Ethan Klein revived the Frenemies podcast but with a special new guest host, bringing back the previously ended hit show he used to host with Trisha Paytas.

Frenemies was one of the most popular podcasts on the entire internet when it aired throughout 2021. The pair of co-hosts Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas went viral each episode for airing their antagonistic relationship, which made for some of the most entertaining content on the entirety of the podcasting platform.

Sadly for fans, the show ended abruptly in the middle of an airing on June 8, 2021, when Trisha quit the show and stormed out marking the end of an era.

Now, over a year later, Ethan has brought the show back, this time without Trisha.

Ethan Klein revives Frenemies without Trisha Paytas

The 36-year-old podcaster brought Frenemies back for the first time in over a year, this time with musician Oliver Tree filling in opposite of him.

Although Klein has admitted he and Tree are very close friends, the pair have grown a hilarious and combative on-camera relationship, which is why Klein chose him as a new co-host.

He introduced Tree as the new guest host and said “they long blonde hair, they ruined my life, and frankly, they disgust me.”

The episode was just like any classic episode of Frenemies, with the pair of hosts throwing insults at each other which culminated in a boxing match between the two.

Ethan said despite Frenemies not having a new episode in over a year the show still ranks 44th in the top 100 podcasts.

Although the revival of Frenemies may only last this one episode, Oliver Tree was a great co-host and fit the bill perfectly.