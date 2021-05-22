Ethan & Hila Klein respond to Joe Rogan after his comments receive backlash - Dexerto

YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein have responded after Joe Rogan criticized Hila on the JRE podcast, leading to backlash from H3H3 fans.

In the May 18 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe and his guest Whitney Cummings angered fans of the Kleins after they criticized Hila for wearing a face-covering at an outdoor comedy show.

Rogan said: “Look at this, people are outside with their mask on, and everyone is tested. That is what is so dumb.” He went on to say: “Even the CDC says you can take your mask off when you are outside. There is no evidence whatsoever. There is no evidence that there is transmission outside.”

Cummings also added to the criticism, saying: “Half of these people are the people that are like ‘I have a therapist and I’m all about mental health.’ You know the worst thing for your mental health is finding more reasons to stay inside.”

THIS SHOULD'VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Joe Rogan calls out Hila Klein for wearing a mask at an outdoor comedy show. Joe says "Outside with a mask on and everyone's tested. That's what's so dumb." pic.twitter.com/RAobbmjeIU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 20, 2021

After the clip gained traction on the H3H3 subreddit, viewers expressed their frustration toward the comments and were particularly disappointed that Whitney didn’t defend Hila, having been a repeat guest on their podcast.

During the May 21 episode of H3 After Dark, the couple responded to Rogan and Cummings.

When explaining her attendance at the event, Hila said that: “I decided to go but I was super paranoid about even going, it was very uncomfortable going to that party. Not that I was forced to do it, but it was a very uncomfortable experience.”

They stressed that they were trying to be careful in order to protect their young son, nanny, parents, and employees.

Ethan continued: “This was at a time, by the way, where we were sh**ting on a lot of influencers who were being super irresponsible, not wearing masks and stuff. So it’s like, you know, we don’t wanna be caught being f**king hypocrites.”

“Dude, again, even if it was taken yesterday, why do you f**king care if someone’s wearing a mask?” he added.

Rogan also recently came under fire after claimed “woke” culture was going too far in a different episode of his podcast.