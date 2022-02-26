Erobb slams Twitch Rivals after his Mario Kart tournament victory snub

Popular Twitch streamer Erobb221 was furious after being snubbed by the Twitch Rivals cast following his first-place finish in Mario Kart showdown tournament.

Thousands of viewers tune in to Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins daily streams, which are filled with absurd moments like when his fans convince the popular streamer that he leaked his credit card information being just one example of what to expect.

The Twitch star isn’t exactly used to winning or being particularly good at games either, with his hilarious Minecraft speedrun death compilations showing exactly how bad he truly is. However, during a recent Twitch Rivals Mario Kart tournament, Erobb placed first but was left snubbed by the casters.

During Twitch Rivals’ Mario Kart 8 tournament on February 25, Erobb did surprisingly well, placing first and earning $3400 for charity. As normal the casters praised the creators for their placements on the leaderboard at the end of the tournament.

However, they briefly brushed over Erobb’s impressive first-place finish, with the casters only commemorating Erobb for being on the winning team. “They won’t say my name, they won’t say my name,” said the streamer.

“No I’m going to say it, this is cringe as f**k. No, at first I didn’t care but this is cringe as f**k. What the hell are they doing? ‘Erobb getting to be on the winning team both teams’ are you serious? What the f**k.”

Viewers of the popular streamer seemed to believe he wasn’t mentioned due to him not being “brand-friendly.” However, even then it’s fair to say Erobb was left furious after being snubbed of his win by the casters.