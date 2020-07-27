Warzone Call of Duty League clayster FormaL
Erika Costell and Tana Mongeau apologize for "insensitive" party video

by Jacob Hale
Instagram: tanamongeau, erikacostell

Tana Mongeau Erika Costell

Popular YouTube stars Erika Costell and Tana Mongeau have come out with apologies after a party video of them saying they “don’t care” at a party was deemed insensitive.

A number of high profile YouTubers, TikTok stars and other online personalities have been called out in recent weeks for ignoring guideline measures as set out due to the ongoing global health situation.

Tana and Erika are the latest to come under fire after a video of them at a party saw them yelling that they “don’t care” — seemingly about the guidelines set out to help save lives and maintain good health as much as possible.

The pair have now come out shortly after to issue apologies for their action — but have denied allegations that it is in relation to the health crisis, instead saying they were referring to some drama that occurred between the two in the past.

Erika was the first to apologize, with a tweet posted late on July 26, saying that she “understands that this came off as offensive during this time.”

She then added that it was “insensitive, careless and stupid for me to even be at a party during this,” apologizing to anyone she let down or upset and taking accountability for her actions.

Just a few hour after, Tana posted an apology to her Instagram story, saying that attending a party during this time was “careless and irresponsible.”

She also said that she wants to “fully apologize and be better than this,” adding that she “needs to be a better example and person.”

Tana Mongeau apologizes for party with Erika Costell
Instagram: tanamongeau
Tana apologized for her irresponsible actions.

Naturally, many were still upset about Tana and Erika’s actions, including YouTuber Mac Kahey who said that they need to “do better” and that “a simple note app apology doesn’t erase the damage.”

It seems as though Costell and Mongeau have both learned their lesson and won't be looking to make mistakes like this again. That said, it's not clear how much longer this health crisis will be ongoing — so there may be a few missed parties yet.

