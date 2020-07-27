Erika Costell and Tana Mongeau apologize for "insensitive" party video

Popular YouTube stars Erika Costell and Tana Mongeau have come out with apologies after a party video of them saying they “don’t care” at a party was deemed insensitive.

A number of high profile YouTubers, TikTok stars and other online personalities have been called out in recent weeks for ignoring guideline measures as set out due to the ongoing global health situation.

Tana and Erika are the latest to come under fire after a video of them at a party saw them yelling that they “don’t care” — seemingly about the guidelines set out to help save lives and maintain good health as much as possible.

Tana Mongeau says “Listen, we don’t f**king care” in video where she and Erika Costell appear to be in house party. Tana went to 2 other COVID parties at Jake Paul’s house and Hype House. Notably, James Charles apologized yesterday for Hype House party. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mV4FX6H5Xg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 26, 2020

The pair have now come out shortly after to issue apologies for their action — but have denied allegations that it is in relation to the health crisis, instead saying they were referring to some drama that occurred between the two in the past.

Erika was the first to apologize, with a tweet posted late on July 26, saying that she “understands that this came off as offensive during this time.”

She then added that it was “insensitive, careless and stupid for me to even be at a party during this,” apologizing to anyone she let down or upset and taking accountability for her actions.

Just a few hour after, Tana posted an apology to her Instagram story, saying that attending a party during this time was “careless and irresponsible.”

She also said that she wants to “fully apologize and be better than this,” adding that she “needs to be a better example and person.”

Naturally, many were still upset about Tana and Erika’s actions, including YouTuber Mac Kahey who said that they need to “do better” and that “a simple note app apology doesn’t erase the damage.”

We’ve been in this for 4 months. We’ve all been in this. We’re all in this together. Your actions through this reflect on us all. If you do something bad, we all look bad. So excuse me when I say a simple note app apology doesn’t erase the damage. Do better or say nothing at all. — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) July 27, 2020

It seems as though Costell and Mongeau have both learned their lesson and won't be looking to make mistakes like this again. That said, it's not clear how much longer this health crisis will be ongoing — so there may be a few missed parties yet.