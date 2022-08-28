Epic Games responds to Adriana Chechik after streamer was removed from Fortnite event

Epic Games apologized to Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik after barring her from participating in a Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build.

Adriana Chechik is a Twitch streamer who has begun making a name for herself as a variety gaming and IRL broadcaster on the platform.

Her channel has grown quite rapidly, as she now has over 780k followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Despite her growth in the gaming scene, it seems her ties to the adult industry may still be holding her back from going fully mainstream.

Epic Games apologizes after removing streamer from Fortnite event

On August 25, she revealed that she was barred from entry to a Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event just hours before it was set to kick off.

Chechik said that Epic Games stepped in and stopped her from participating citing her prevalence as an adult entertainer.

Chechik was visibly disappointed in Epic Games’ decision, and now, the company has offered a response to the decision to remove her.

The company replied, “We’re so sorry this happened. The request to Twitch Rivals was to work with you to remove adult references from your stream’s background due to our game’s rating. We have no issue with you participating in events or streaming Fortnite.”

Fortnite offered an apology to the streamer and claimed they had no issue with her work outside of Twitch.

Hopefully, for Chechik’s sake as a growing Twitch entertainer, she can be properly added to Fortnite & Twitch Rivals events without any more hiccups.