Epic fan-made Avatar: The Last Airbender 3D trailer goes viral

A talented group of fans went viral after bringing Avatar: The Last Airbender to life with an amazing 3D re-imagining of the Nickelodeon show's intro.

Avatar: The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon in 2005, but found a renewed popularity in 2020 after Netflix added the beloved franchise to its service in May.

Celebrating their love for the series, a team of fan animators re-created the show's iconic intro in 3D. Their stunning creation brings Aang to life like you've never seen before.

While ahead of its time, The Last Airbender was limited by the Standard Definition that was common when it aired on television. However, if you've ever dreamed about what Avatar might look like as a modern feature-length film, some creators have made that a reality.

Jacob Mann made the Twitter post on August 1, and included a video re-imagining of the Nickelodeon property in 3D. "This was such a blast!! We remade the in Avatar: The Last Airbender opening in 3D!" the tweet read.

The clip depicts Aang re-creating the intro from the show, as he bends the elements of water, earth, air, and fire. The updated art style actually stays true to the spirit of the franchise, and brings the series to life in a stunning way.

This was such a blast!! We remade the in Avatar: The Last Airbender opening in 3D! pic.twitter.com/eHzRlW3gbe — Jacob E Mann (@jacoberinmann) August 1, 2020

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Mann also posted a second video of Aang reciting dialogue from the Book 1 episode The Blue Spirit. As a bonus easter egg, the creator included the infamous tree from Uncle Iroh's mini episode Tales From Ba Sing Se – if you know, you know.

Apparently you guys like Avatar: The Last Airbender... Here's another test we did. Process below! pic.twitter.com/KW9U1AU09b — Jacob E Mann (@jacoberinmann) August 2, 2020

According to the tweets, seven animators worked on the project. The post quickly went viral on Twitter, with over 2.5 million people having watched it at the time of writing.

On the official front, while there is currently no plans for a theatrical film adaption of The Last Airbender, Netflix is bringing Avatar to life with a live-action drama remake being helmed by series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.