Envy launches content house with Botez Sisters, JustAMinx and CodeMiko

Envy Gaming has launched a brand new content house of all-women content creators in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills.

Envy has been growing out its roster of content creators since 2020 and, with the groundbreaking merger with OpTic Gaming now in full swing, they’re not looking at slowing down.

They proved that on January 18, 2022, when they announced they had signed fast-rising VTuber phenomenon CodeMiko, but now they’ve gone one step further.

With a growing team of popular female content creators across YouTube and Twitch, Envy have set up a content house with the women of the organization, and it looks incredible.

Announcing the house after revealing that CodeMiko had joined, the VTuber will be joined by JustAMinx and the Botez sisters, Andrea and Alexandra, in the Hollywood Hills.

Collectively, the group of female streamers at the Envy House boast 3.7 million followers on Twitch and nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Their LA house spreads over four floors with multiple bedrooms, a guest room, gaming rooms and even a large-scale chessboard in the backyard.

“All four women are uniquely talented and share our vision of creating a space where creators can express themselves authentically and grow their brands together as entertainers in a meaningful and purposeful way,” said Andrew Peterman, chief content officer at Envy. “We’re also big believers in what the blend of live production and virtual content will mean for future creators.”

The Envy House will no doubt provide viewers with some incredible and hilarious content, and we’ve seen successful content houses in the past. The question is, could the Envy House be the next big one?