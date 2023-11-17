Enhypen makes time stop with ‘Sweet Venom’ video & fans are slayed
K-pop group Enhypen bends time with their “Sweet Venom” music video, and fans are equally captivated and slayed.
Enhypen is like a jolt of adrenaline in the pop music space. The seven-member band has released several full-length albums and EPs, each a stepping stone into the stratosphere.
Earlier this year, the group dropped Dark Blood, an EP of darkly-laced pop bangers, including the viral smash “Bite Me.”
As part of a series, Enhypen has now released Orange Blood, a seven-song set containing a version of “Sweet Venom” featuring Bella Poarch.
Enhypen’s new video has fans losing control
For the “Sweet Venom” music video, the boys head out for a night on the town when time seems to stop for everyone around them. Meanwhile, Enhypen breaks down a few electric dance moves to entice you further into their hypnotic, neon-lit world.
Fans were immediately taken with the imagery and declared themselves completely slayed.
“The song is a masterpiece of art and the MV is a feast for the eyes! The song is so addictive and the MV is so captivating! I can’t stop listening and watching,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.
Another screamed into their keyboard, “LET’s ALL AGREE SWEET VENOM IS A BANGER, ENHYPEN KEEPS ON OUTDOING THEMSELVES EVERY COMEBACK.”
A third made note of the “Michael Jackson theme vibes.”
LET’s ALL AGREE SWEET VENOM IS A BANGER, ENHYPEN KEEPS ON OUTDOING THEMSELVES EVERY COMEBACK!!— tumbleweed will see en in fate tour ncc💨🌪 (@matchacoffee13) November 17, 2023
Michael Jackson theme vibes— GF_TXT (@St_msa0503) November 17, 2023
Countless other users crowned “Sweet Venom” the song of the year.
SONG OF THE YEAR— amanda (@jungwoniesx) November 17, 2023
SWEET VENOM OUT NOW#OrangeBlood #SweetVenom #ORANGEBLOOD_OutNow @ENHYPEN_members @ENHYPEN
THE REAL SONG OF THE YEAR— ji #orangeblood 🔸 (@143acv) November 17, 2023
Sweet Venom SONG OF THE YEAR— Lia | SWEET VENOM IS COMING 🍭☠️ (@hees3ng) November 17, 2023
With the release of “Sweet Venom,” Enhypen continues to demonstrate they have what it takes to compete. As of this writing, the music video has racked up 8 million views. Not too shabby.