Enhypen makes time stop with ‘Sweet Venom’ video & fans are slayed

K-pop group Enhypen bends time with their “Sweet Venom” music video, and fans are equally captivated and slayed.

Enhypen is like a jolt of adrenaline in the pop music space. The seven-member band has released several full-length albums and EPs, each a stepping stone into the stratosphere.

Earlier this year, the group dropped Dark Blood, an EP of darkly-laced pop bangers, including the viral smash “Bite Me.”

As part of a series, Enhypen has now released Orange Blood, a seven-song set containing a version of “Sweet Venom” featuring Bella Poarch.

Enhypen’s new video has fans losing control

For the “Sweet Venom” music video, the boys head out for a night on the town when time seems to stop for everyone around them. Meanwhile, Enhypen breaks down a few electric dance moves to entice you further into their hypnotic, neon-lit world.

Fans were immediately taken with the imagery and declared themselves completely slayed.

“The song is a masterpiece of art and the MV is a feast for the eyes! The song is so addictive and the MV is so captivating! I can’t stop listening and watching,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

Another screamed into their keyboard, “LET’s ALL AGREE SWEET VENOM IS A BANGER, ENHYPEN KEEPS ON OUTDOING THEMSELVES EVERY COMEBACK.”

A third made note of the “Michael Jackson theme vibes.”

Countless other users crowned “Sweet Venom” the song of the year.

With the release of “Sweet Venom,” Enhypen continues to demonstrate they have what it takes to compete. As of this writing, the music video has racked up 8 million views. Not too shabby.